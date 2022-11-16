World Premiere of All-New Prius in Japan – Press Release

Prius undergoes a complete redesign, with thoroughly refined styling and driving performance delivered in a colorful and exhilarating package

The Prius has evolved under the “Hybrid Reborn” concept into an exhilarating package with stylish designs that users will fall in love with at first sight and captivating driving performance. Toyota’s aim was to create a car that owners will continue to love and drive.

– The new Prius inherits the unique monoform silhouette of the original and employs a wide and low stance with large-diameter tires to create stylish designs that appeal to the senses.

– With the fifth-generation hybrid system and second-generation TNGA platform, the new Prius delivers comfortable driving performance that makes users want to keep driving.

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 16, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota has unveiled the all-new Prius for the first time globally, with Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) models to launch in winter this year and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models to launch in spring 2023.

Coming with the tagline “Just in time for the 21st century,” the Prius was first launched in 1997 as the world’s first mass-produced hybrid car. The model’s second generation introduced the Prius’ distinctive monoform silhouette for the first time and delivered even better fuel efficiency with the inclusion of an evolved Series Parallel Hybrid System (THSII). The third generation Prius introduced a larger capacity 1.8-liter engine and more efficient hybrid system to not only enhance fuel efficiency but driving performance as well. With the fourth generation, the Prius used the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform for the first time to deliver improved environmental performance and an evolved driving experience.

Meaning “to go before” in Latin, the Prius has led the expansion of HEVs over the 25 years since it was first launched as a new-generation eco-car with outstanding fuel efficiency. Total cumulative sales of the Prius worldwide have reached about 5.05…