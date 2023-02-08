World ransomware marketing campaign has US and European officers on alert



Washington

CNN

A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials.

Only four of those victims, however, have paid ransoms so far, according to “Ransomwhere,” a platform built by cybersecurity researchers to track ransomware attacks. And the extent to which the ransomware – which encrypts computers and demands a payoff – has disrupted operations at the victim organizations, if at all, is unclear.

The attackers are exploiting a 2-year-old vulnerability in widely used software made by California-based cloud computing giant VMWare.

The tally of 3,800 victims from Ransomwhere covers IP addresses, the unique numbers that identify computers online. The tally of affected organizations could be lower than 3,800 if…