World Sequence 2022: Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to steer series3-2

Jeremy Pena, who won a Gold Glove earlier this week, drove in Houston’s first run before becoming the first rookie shortstop to hit a World Series home run

The Houston Astros are one game from winning the World Series after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Both sides scored early but Jeremy Pena’s fourth-inning home run put the Astros 2-1 ahead in Philadelphia.

Yordan Alvarez drove in another run for Houston in the eighth, but Jean Segura did likewise for the Phillies to set up a tense finale at Citizens Bank Park.

However, Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly held his nerve to complete the win.

Closer Pressly, who threw a five-out save in the bottom of the ninth, was indebted to centre fielder Chas McCormick – a Pennsylvania native and boyhood Phillies fan – who took an astonishing leaping catch high up on the fence.

After a travel day on Friday, the series returns to Houston for the sixth game on Saturday, and a possible deciding seventh on…