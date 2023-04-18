World Snooker Championship 2023: Barry Hearn says sport is a straightforward goal for protesters

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Former World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn said sport was an “easy target” after protesters disrupted snooker’s World Championship on Monday.

One protester covered a table with orange powder – causing a match to be postponed – as another caused a delay by trying to glue herself to the table.

A man and a woman have been arrested and remain in custody.

Play resumed as normal on Tuesday at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, with “increased security measures”.

Extra security has been positioned within the arena and on the floor of play and only very small bags will be allowed in and will be “vigorously searched”, said the World Snooker Tour (WST).

In a statement, the WST said the security of players and fans is “always our top priority” and it has “robust measures in place at all times”.

The protesters…