World Snooker Championship 2023: Play stopped by protesters on the Crucible

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May

Play was abandoned in one match and suspended in another at the World Championship as a protester vandalised table one and a second person tried to attach themselves to table two.

A man climbed onto the table where Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing during Monday’s evening session and covered it in an orange powder.

Another protester tried to glue herself to the table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were in action.

Milkins and Perry’s game was abandoned.

They will restart the first-round match on Tuesday evening at 19:00 BST.

Referee Olivier Marteel helped prevent the female protester from gluing herself to the other table and she was removed from the auditorium by security staff, meaning Northern Ireland’s Allen and China’s Fan were able to resume play 40 minutes later.

