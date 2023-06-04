World Take a look at Championship closing: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood out of India match

Josh Hazlewood is expected to take the new ball against England in the forthcoming Ashes series

Dates: 7-11 June Venue: The Oval Coverage: Live commentary on Test Match Special through BBC Sounds and Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship final against India, which starts on Wednesday at The Oval.

Hazlewood, 32, is managing an Achilles issue plus a side injury, which resulted in him missing much of the Indian Premier League.

He remains in contention for the first Ashes Test against England which starts at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Michael Neser comes into the squad for the five-day match in London.

Neser has been playing county cricket for Glamorgan and taken 19 wickets this summer.

However, Hazlewood’s absence leaves Scott Boland in pole position to join captain Pat Cummins and left-armer Mitchell Starc in Australia’s side.

Hazlewood has been bowling in…