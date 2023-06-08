World Take a look at Championship last: Australia bowlers tear by India

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day two of five): Australia469 (Head 163, Smith 121; Siraj 4-108) India151-5 (Jadeja 48) India are 318 runs behind Scorecard

Australia’s bowlers put in a thunderous performance to rip through the India top order on day two of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

In an exhibition of why the Australian pace attack will bring a supreme threat to England’s swashbuckling batters in the Ashes, India were reduced to 71-4.

Captain Pat Cummins removed opposite number Rohit Sharma, before Scott Boland, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc all produced sensational deliveries.

India clung on through Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, only for Jadeja to edge the off-spin of Nathan Lyon to slip for 48.

India closed on 151-5, still 318 behind the Australians, who were bowled out for 469 in their first innings.

That represented something of a fightback for India, who took the last seven Australia wickets for 108 runs.

Travis Head was out for 163 and Steve Smith…