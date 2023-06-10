World Take a look at Championship remaining: India’s Virat Kohli stands between Australia and title

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day four of five): Australia 469 (Head 163, Smith 121; Siraj 4-108) & 270-8 dec (Carey 66; Jadeja 3-58) India 296 (Rahane 89, Thakur 51; Cummins 3-83) & 164-3 (Kohli 44*) Australia need seven wickets, India 280 runs Scorecard

Australia are on course to be crowned world Test champions but must find a way past India’s Virat Kohli if they are to win the final at The Oval.

Set a world-record 444 to win, India reached 164-3 at the close on day four, with Kohli in imperious touch for his 44 not out and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 20.

India earlier slipped to 91-3 after Cameron Green was controversially adjudged to have caught Shubman Gill and a stand of 51 between Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ended with both falling for the addition of one run.

On a glorious evening, with India’s passionate fans delighting at every addition to the scoreboard, Australia ended needing seven more wickets, India another 280 runs.

Australia earlier declared their second…