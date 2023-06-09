World Take a look at Championship ultimate: India acquire hope from fightback towards Australia

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day three of five): Australia 469 (Head 163, Smith 121; Siraj 4-108) & 123-4 (Labuschagne 41*; Jadeja 2-25) India 296 (Rahane 89, Thakur 51; Cummins 3-83) Australia lead by 296 runs Scorecard

India gave themselves a glimmer of hope with a stirring fightback against Australia on day three of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

Australia were reduced to 123-4 in their second innings, a lead of 296 on a pitch that is becoming increasingly difficult to bat on.

That India are still just about in the contest is thanks to a seventh-wicket stand of 109 between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, made after KS Bharat was bowled by the second delivery of the day.

Rahane, lbw to a no-ball on Thursday, was also dropped on Friday as he compiled a classy 89. Australia twice dropped Thakur, who was also leg before off a Pat Cummins no-ball, as he scrapped to 51.

It eventually took a spectacular catch from Cameron Green to remove Rahane and India were bowled…