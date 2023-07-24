Worldcoin Project Launches – Press Release

Co-founded by Sam Altman, Alex Blania and Max Novendstern, the Worldcoin project aims to increase economic opportunity and enable global democratic processes in the Age of AI

The Worldcoin Foundation (the “Foundation”) today announced that the Worldcoin project completed the protocol’s migration to the OP Mainnet, unveiled plans to scale Orb sign ups for World ID to more than 35 cities across 20 countries globally and released the World ID SDK. In tandem, the Foundation’s subsidiary, World Assets Ltd., minted and released the Worldcoin token (WLD) to the millions of eligible people who participated in the beta; WLD is now transactable on the blockchain.☨

The Worldcoin Orb. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tools for Humanity (TFH), a technology company building on the Worldcoin network, also today introduced a new release of World App, the first protocol-compatible wallet that currently allows individuals to reserve their share of the WLD digital currency, where laws permit.

“In the age of AI, the need for proof of personhood is no longer a topic of serious debate; instead, the critical question is whether or not the proof of personhood solutions we have can be privacy-first, decentralized and maximally inclusive,” said Worldcoin project co-founder and TFH CEO, Alex Blania, speaking from Berlin, Germany. “Through its unique technology, Worldcoin aims to provide anyone in the world, regardless of background, geography or income, access to the growing digital and global economy in a privacy preserving and decentralized way. These protocol-level aims align closely with ours for World App.”

It is estimated that 4.4 billion people worldwide lack a legal, digitally-verifiable identity. As a result, participation in the global economy and access to critical services like government aid, financial services and healthcare are drastically limited….