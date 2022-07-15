World’s best locations in 2022, in response to TIME journal

(CNN) — Get your credit card out and your favorite booking platforms at the ready: US magazine and news website TIME has just released its list of the world’s 50 greatest places of 2022.

The list was compiled by its international network of correspondents and contributors, and, says TIME in a statement, “with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”

The 50 destinations to make the cut include both classic big-hitters and less-explored spots, but what unites them is that they are “thriving, growing and changing,” says TIME, “charting a path to economic recovery” and “investing in sustainability.”

North America

In the United States, TIME is recommending the hip West Coast centers of Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, the Florida coastal cool of Miami, and Michigan’s “Comeback City” Detroit. The winter skiing destination Park City, Utah, also gets a nod.