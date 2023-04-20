WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING CRUISE LINE SAILS INTO NEW YORK CITY AS MSC CRUISES LAUN… – Press Release

New York City becomes MSC Cruises’ third homeport in the U.S., marking the first time the line will offer year-round sailings from the Northeast.

Award-winning megaship MSC Meraviglia will sail to The Bahamas and Florida , Canada and New England, and Bermuda .

Launch of service represents major ongoing impact for New York City .

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MSC Cruises—the world’s third-largest and fastest growing cruise line—arrived in New York City this morning when MSC Meraviglia docked at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Starting Saturday, the modern and glamorous megaship will sail from the Big Apple to The Bahamas and Florida, Canada and New England, and Bermuda. Itineraries will be available year-round, resulting in a sizeable and ongoing economic impact to the region and confirming MSC Cruises’ commitment to the New York cruise market.

MSC Meraviglia is one of the world’s biggest ships, with a long list of activities and amenities to match. She is known as “The Ship for All Seasons” thanks to expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces and a pool deck with a roof that opens and closes depending on the weather. MSC Cruises is deploying the ship to New York as part of an ongoing pledge to bring its largest, most modern ships to the U.S. market as it continues to grow in the region. New York City joins Miami and Port Canaveral on the cruise line’s roster of North American homeports.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “When we chose New York as the next step in our North American expansion, we knew that MSC Meraviglia would be the perfect ship, given her versatility and offerings for a wide variety of climates. She’s big and innovative, she offers something for everyone, and now she’s more accessible than ever for our guests in and around New York. We’re thrilled to…