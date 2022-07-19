World’s greatest eating places for 2022 revealed

(CNN) — It’s another good year for Copenhagen as, for the second year in a row, a restaurant in the Danish capital has been named the best on the planet at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Geranium serves a meat-free, seasonally based Scandi menu in the unusual environs of the eighth floor of Denmark’s national soccer stadium. It’s open just four days a week, a choice made by head chef Rasmus Kofoed and co-owner Søren Ledet in order to keep to an ethos of work-life balance.

The two friends hugged joyfully as they celebrated winning their award at a lavish ceremony held Monday night in London’s Old Billingsgate, a Victorian building that was once the world’s largest fish market. Hollywood actor and CNN presenter Stanley Tucci hosted the ceremony, resplendent in a white tuxedo jacket on what was the UK’s hottest day of the year.

Restaurants are only permitted to scoop the awards’ top prize once, after which they’re entered into a separate “Best of the Best” program. Members…