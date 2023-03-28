‘World’s longest’ bus journey will take 56 days to cross Europe

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





CNN

—



Fancy spending two months traveling overland from Istanbul to London without ever having to get behind the wheel?

Indian expedition company Adventures Overland is about to launch what’s being billed as “the world’s longest bus journey.”

Due to depart in August, the 56-day trip, which is available for up to 30 passengers, will span 22 countries, taking travelers from Turkey’s largest city, through the Balkans, eastern Europe, Scandinavia and western Europe, to the UK capital.

A ferry crossing on the Gulf of Finland, a visit to the North Cape (or Nordkapp) – the northernmost point in continental Europe and a…