World’s oldest dated runestone found in Norway

Written by Amarachi Orie, CNN

Archeologists in Norway have discovered the world’s oldest dated runestone, featuring runic inscriptions from up to 2,000 years ago.

Researchers at the University of Oslo’s Museum of Cultural History found the stone while investigating a burial ground in the municipality of Hole in eastern Norway in fall 2021, according to the museum.

The stone has been named “Svingerudsteinen,” or “the Svingerud Stone,” after the site where it was found.

Burnt bones and charcoal from the cremation pit where it was discovered revealed that the writing was carved into the reddish-brown sandstone boulder, measuring about a foot in height and width, between 1 and 250 AD.

The runestone was found in a cremation pit in eastern Norway. Credit: Kjetil Nergaard/Nye Veier

“Me and my colleagues at the Museum of Cultural History are very excited about this sensational find that makes us rewrite some chapters in the history of runic writing,” runologist Kristel Zilmer, Professor of…