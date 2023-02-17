World’s Tallest Digital Happy Presidents’ Day Message Lights-Up Paramount Miami … – Press Release

B-Roll & Bites: B-Roll & Bites | Photos: Photos

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world’s tallest digital “Happy Presidents’ Day'” Greeting is lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Appearing on the superstructure are the World’s Largest L.E.D. U.S. Flag, the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Portraits of America’s First President, George Washington, and the nation’s 16th President, Abraham Lincoln.

The superstructure also glows with the gigantic illuminating image of the Seal of the President of the United States.

The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Tower features the world’s most technologically-advanced animation lighting system.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a patriotic celebration of the 52nd annual Presidents’ Day holiday – honoring the nation’s 46 commanders-in-chief,” explains developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of Florida’s Royal Palm Companies real estate firm.

Happy Presidents’ Day Message

Now through Monday night, the Paramount Miami superstructure is igniting the “Magic City” Skyline with the glowing phrase, “Happy Presidents’ Day.”

The image measures two-and-a-half football fields tall – if stacked vertically.

Largest L.E.D. U.S. Flag

The display transitions into the World’s Largest L.E.D. U.S. flag.

It is a pulsating patriotic stars and stripes salute to all 46 presidents of the United States.

Across the building’s 300-foot-wide Skydeck is a fluttering field of blue and five-pointed white stars.

Through the building’s 700-foot-tall center column are rippling red and white stripes.

Washington & Lincoln

The building then morphs into the biggest busts of U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Presidential Seal

The final tower lighting scene fills the rooftop crown with the olive branch and bundle of arrows-clutching America Bald Eagle Seal of the President of the United States.