Worldwide Cholera Vaccines Industry to 2027 – Featuring Merck & Co, Pfizer, Phar… – Press Release

The “Cholera Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global cholera vaccines market reached a value of US$ 4.36 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.63 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.70% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cholera is an intestinal disease caused by bacterial infections that spread through contaminated food and water. It leads to severe diarrhea, dehydration, abdominal pain, fever, rapid heart rate, loss of skin elasticity, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, and dry mucous membranes, such as the inside of the mouth, throat, nose, and eyelids. It is presently a global threat to public health, which can be prevented through the vaccine. The cholera vaccine exposes a small dose of live cholera bacteria in the body that helps develop immunity against the disease. It can be given orally or injected intradermally or intramuscularly in the body.

The growing prevalence of cholera on account of poor hygiene and sanitation represents one of the major factors driving the market. In addition, there is a rise in the use of contaminated water for agriculture and olericulture across the globe. This, along with the increasing consumption of street and fast food due to the hectic lifestyles of individuals, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is a…