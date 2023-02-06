Worldwide Insurance Industry Market to 2027 – Players Include Allianz, Berkshire… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Insurance Industry Market” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The current report offers a detailed picture of the insurance market. This report further analyzes the market based on insurance type, providing an analysis of life and non-life insurance. In addition, the report also analyzes the distribution channels for the insurance industry. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also in the report.

Companies Mentioned

  • Allianz Group
  • Anthem Inc.
  • Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.
  • Axa
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Centene Corp.
  • China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
  • Cigna European Services (Uk) Ltd.
  • Cvs Health
  • Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc.
  • Humana Inc.
  • Japan Post Holding
  • Life Insurance Corp. Of India
  • Metlife Inc.
  • Molina Healthcare Inc.
  • Munich Reinsurance Co.
  • People’S Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd.
  • Ping An Insurance
  • Prudential plc
  • State Farm

Report Includes

  • 39 data tables and 19 additional tables
  • A comprehensive overview of the global markets for insurance products and services
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
  • Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the insurance industry market
  • Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for insurance industry, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of insurance, distribution channel, end user, and region
  • Latest information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
  • Insight into the major technology challenges, issues and risks, government regulations, recent developments, and COVID-19 impact on the global insurance industry market
  • Updated information on the latest market developments, merger and acquisition deals,…



