Worldwide Insurance Industry Market to 2027 – Players Include Allianz, Berkshire… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Insurance Industry Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The current report offers a detailed picture of the insurance market. This report further analyzes the market based on insurance type, providing an analysis of life and non-life insurance. In addition, the report also analyzes the distribution channels for the insurance industry. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also in the report.
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Group
- Anthem Inc.
- Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.
- Axa
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Centene Corp.
- China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
- Cigna European Services (Uk) Ltd.
- Cvs Health
- Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc.
- Humana Inc.
- Japan Post Holding
- Life Insurance Corp. Of India
- Metlife Inc.
- Molina Healthcare Inc.
- Munich Reinsurance Co.
- People’S Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd.
- Ping An Insurance
- Prudential plc
- State Farm
Report Includes
- 39 data tables and 19 additional tables
- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for insurance products and services
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the insurance industry market
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for insurance industry, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of insurance, distribution channel, end user, and region
- Latest information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
- Insight into the major technology challenges, issues and risks, government regulations, recent developments, and COVID-19 impact on the global insurance industry market
- Updated information on the latest market developments, merger and acquisition deals,…