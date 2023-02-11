Worldwide Magnesium Alloys Industry to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Increasing De… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Magnesium Alloys: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Magnesium Alloys estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cast Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wrought Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR

The Magnesium Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) –

Dead sea Magnesium Ltd.

Dynacast International, Inc.

Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

Magnesium Elektron Ltd.

MAGONTEC Limited

Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd.

POSCO

Rima Group

Smiths Advanced Metals

Spartan Light Metal Products

What`s New for 2023?