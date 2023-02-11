Worldwide Magnesium Alloys Industry to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Increasing De… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Magnesium Alloys: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Magnesium Alloys estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cast Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wrought Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Magnesium Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) –
- Dead sea Magnesium Ltd.
- Dynacast International, Inc.
- Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.
- Magnesium Elektron Ltd.
- MAGONTEC Limited
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.
- Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd.
- POSCO
- Rima Group
- Smiths Advanced Metals
- Spartan Light Metal Products
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to…