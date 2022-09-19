Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer time

(CNN) — Summer’s nearly officially over and that means the season’s air travel crush — and hopefully the chaos — is set to subside.

The last big summer travel weekend for Americans ended on a relatively high note.

The flight cancellation rate for the Labor Day holiday weekend was 0.6%, a substantial drop from the summer average of 2.2% from Memorial Day weekend in late May through September 1, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware.

Put that down to a variety of factors, says FlightAware’s Kathleen Bangs, including excellent weather — for the most part — across the US.

“But credit also goes to the airlines for increasing their staffing over the summer,” said Bangs, a former airline pilot and spokesperson for FlightAware.

The smooth performance came on a weekend where the number of passengers screened at US Transportation Security Administration checkpoints exceeded 2019 passenger volumes for the first time over a holiday weekend since the pandemic began.

Is the…