Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer time

(CNN) — Summer’s nearly officially over and that means the season’s air travel crush — and hopefully the chaos — is set to subside.
The last big summer travel weekend for Americans ended on a relatively high note.
Put that down to a variety of factors, says FlightAware’s Kathleen Bangs, including excellent weather — for the most part — across the US.
“But credit also goes to the airlines for increasing their staffing over the summer,” said Bangs, a former airline pilot and spokesperson for FlightAware.
The smooth performance came on a weekend where the number of passengers screened at US Transportation Security Administration checkpoints exceeded 2019 passenger volumes for the first time over a holiday weekend since the pandemic began.
Is the…