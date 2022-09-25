Worst of TS Ian anticipated round 10am Monday

(CNS): According to the local forecast as of 10am Sunday, the centre of Tropical Storm Ian was expected to pass around 104 miles south-west of Grand Cayman at about 10am Monday when winds here could reach hurricane force. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Grand Cayman but the tropical storm watch for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman has been lifted. TS Ian was some 300 miles away and moving at around 14mph with winds speeds of more than 50mph but it is expected to rapidly intensify today and become a hurricane sometime Sunday evening.

Weather conditions are expected to begin deteriorating later today. Overcast skies with widespread thunderstorms are expected with tropical storm conditions late into Sunday night and possible hurricane conditions early Monday morning as the system nears the Cayman Islands. As the system moves more west of the Cayman Islands, tropical storm force winds with possible hurricane force gusts are expected for Grand Cayman by early Monday…