Wrexham: From scepticism of Hollywood house owners to promotion glory

In the Hollywood world of make-believe all that glitters is not gold.

So when Deadpool super hero Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney proposed a takeover of Wrexham any scepticism was understandable.

It all sounded a bit too good to be true in a UK football world in which takeovers from across the pond appear to harvest more grumbles than gratitude.

Even among the members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust, who had steered the club through the roughest of waters away from near oblivion, there was a tiny bit of dissent.

As a fan-owned club some 2,000 Trust members had a vote on the scarcely believable takeover. The result was a massive thumbs up – 26 fans voted against, nine abstained… a penny for their thoughts now.

Courtesy of two of the most famous owners in football, Wrexham AFC have become a global brand.

As it transpires, the Hollywood stardust has been an incredible force for good, not just for the club, but the city of Wrexham.

And,…