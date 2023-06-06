WTC closing: India anxious about kind and health earlier than dealing with Australia

India have been preparing for the WTC final at Arundel Cricket Club

Venue: The Oval Dates: 7-11 June Coverage: Live commentary on Test Match Special through BBC Sounds and Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website

To build-up to India’s World Test Championship final against Australia, BBC Sport asked India cricket writer Gulu Ezekiel, author of books on Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Bishan Bedi, to assess the team’s chances.

India will be concerned about injuries to some of their leading players and their lack of preparation time going into the World Test Championship final against Australia on Wednesday.

The squad of 15, plus three reserves, left for London in three batches.

Five of them, including Ravindra Jadeja, were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad which, because of rain, went into a third day and only finished at 01:35 local time on Tuesday – just eight days before the WTC final.

Without any warm-up…