Xavi: Barcelona supervisor to depart at finish of season

Xavi scored 85 goals in 767 appearances for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015

Barcelona manager Xavi says he will step down at the end of the season.

He guided them to the Spanish title in his first full season in charge in 2022-23, but Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal leaves them 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

“I’ve been a man of the club. I’ve prioritised it above even myself. I’ve given everything I have,” said Xavi.

“And I will continue to do so to make the fans feel proud.”

The 44-year-old, who won 25 honours during an illustrious playing career at Barcelona, will officially step down on 30 June despite still having a year left on his contract.

The 2010 World Cup winner said he made the decision following talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, vice-president Rafa Yuste, with sporting director Deco.

“I think the club needs a change of dynamic,” said Xavi. “For the good of the players, I believe that they will free themselves. We play with a lot of tension.