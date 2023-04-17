Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2022 Results – Xcel B… – Press Release

Company provides update on strategic transformation to pursue live streaming and social commerce across all digital channels.

Transition creates an asset light business model and is expected to produce over $10 million in operating cost savings on an annualized basis starting in Q2 2023.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with over $4 billion in retail sales under its brands and 10,000 hours of livestream programming time, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced that it has finalized licensing and joint venture agreements to reduce operating costs by over $10 million annualized, while creating a highly profitable and asset light business model. As a result, the Company plans to update shareholders via a live conference call and webcast. Details of the conference call and webcast will be provided in the coming weeks.

Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, “We appreciate shareholders patience as we work on transforming the Company into a modern, asset light and highly profitable media and consumer products business. Over the past several months we have pursued best-in-class business partners that we believe will significantly improve our cost structure and operations, while providing our customers with exceptional quality at attractive prices. With these new licensing and JV agreements in place we have created immediate operating cost savings of over $10 million on an annualized basis. I believe that the significant investments that we have made in our brands and new technologies have positioned us well for this change, while allowing us to focus on driving profitable growth opportunities. The majority of these savings are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023. I look forward to updating shareholders in the coming weeks on our fourth…