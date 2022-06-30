Xi Jinping leaves mainland China for the primary time because the starting of pandemic





Xi is expected to spend two days in the financial hub and attend a series of official events to mark both the July 1 handover and the inauguration ceremony of the city’s next Beijing appointed leader John Lee, a former police officer and security chief.

Xi’s arrival coincides with forecasts of a typhoon bringing heavy winds and rain, and comes after weeks of uncertainty as to whether he would risk leaving mainland China’s stringent zero-Covid bubble, to travel to a city now reporting more than 1,000 new Covid cases a day.

In the almost 900 days since Xi last left the mainland on January 17, 2020, his diplomatic activities have been limited to virtual summits and video conferences, lending particular significance to his Hong Kong trip.

Xi reaffirmed the policy on Wednesday during a symbolic visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged in late 2019, saying that he would rather “temporarily sacrifice a little economic growth” than “harm people’s health,”…