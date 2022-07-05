Xiao Jianhua: Chinese language-Canadian tycoon faces trial in China with out consular entry, embassy says

Billionaire financier Xiao Jianhua, known for his close connections to some of China’s most powerful political families, vanished in 2017 after he was seized by Chinese security agents from his room at the Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong and taken to mainland China.

The Canadian Embassy said consular officials are monitoring Xiao’s case closely and providing consular services to his family, though it did not confirm the trial date.

“Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings of Canadian citizen, Mr. Xiao Jianhua. Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities,” the embassy said.

Citing the embassy, Reuters previously reported Xiao’s trial was due to begin on Monday.

Xiao’s extrajudicial abduction came amid a broader crackdown on corruption launched by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which has snared a slew of senior officials and executives at big Chinese companies. Since then, Xiao has not been seen in public. Chinese authorities have not disclosed the charges against…