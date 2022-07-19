Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo: India and China political tensions are hitting the smartphone market. However they want one another





Indians love Chinese smartphones, but for the last two months, New Delhi has intensified the scrutiny of three top Chinese firms — Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. Together, these companies control more than 60% of the Indian smartphone market, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.

Xiaomi, the top-selling brand in the country, was the first company to face regulators’ heat. In May, the country’s main financial investigation agency accused Xiaomi’s Indian subsidiary of making illegal remittances, violating foreign exchange laws.

Xiaomi India said at the time that “all our operations are firmly compliant with local laws and regulations.” It hasn’t responded to further requests for comment this week by CNN Business.

Vivo, another major Chinese brand, was next on the list for India’s Enforcement Directorate. Earlier this month, the agency accused the company of tax fraud and said it had carried out searches at 48 Vivo locations in the country, and seized $60 million from its bank…