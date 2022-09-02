Xinjiang report: UN report finds China might have dedicated ‘crimes towards humanity’

According to the UN report, “the described policies and practices in (the region) have transcended borders, separating families and severing human contacts, while causing particular suffering to affected Uyghur, Kazakh and other predominantly Muslim minority families, exacerbated by patterns of intimidations and threats against members of the diaspora community speaking publicly.”

The Chinese government, which had repeatedly objected to the release of the report, responded in a 131 page document — nearly three times the length of the report itself — in which it decried the findings as “based on the disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-China forces.”

Beijing’s response was released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in tandem with its own report after China was given advance access to the document to review and respond.

Separately on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China “rightfully rejects” the…