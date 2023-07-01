XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2023 – XPen… – Press Release

XPeng Inc. ((“XPENG” or the “Company, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June and the second quarter 2023.

In June 2023, XPENG delivered 8,620 Smart EVs, representing a 15% increase over the prior month, with the P7 series deliveries up 17% over the prior month. The Company has achieved positive delivery growth for five consecutive months. Total Smart EV deliveries for the second quarter of 2023 were 23,205 units, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 27%. As of June 30, 2023, XPENG has delivered over 300,000 Smart EVs.

The XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV was officially launched on June 29, offering five trim packages and priced between RMB209,900 and RMB276,900. Since its launch, the G6 has been attracting widespread market attention and receiving top-rated reviews.

Initial deliveries of the G6 are set to begin this month, and display vehicles have arrived at showrooms nationwide and are ready for test drives. The industry-leading ADAS function, XNGP, is readily available on all G6 Max versions immediately upon delivery.

In addition to G6’s launch in China, XPENG plans to roll out its “AI Valet Driver” capabilities for all XNGP-equipped vehicles, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The “AI Valet Driver” mode allows users to customize smart driving routes based on their preferences in a variety of cities across China, making driving safer and more efficient in everyday driving scenarios. Deployment is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2023. Notably, XPENG is the only automaker brand in China to have rolled out City NGP functions in all four of China’s top-tier cities – Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing.

