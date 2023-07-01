XPOF INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Xponential Fitness, In… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Xponential Fitness, Inc. NYSE: XPOF) resulting from allegations that Xponential Fitness may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Xponential Fitness securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17334 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 26, 2023, market analyst Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report entitled “Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – “Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards”. The report alleged that Xponential’s CEO, Anthony Geisler, “has a long history of misleading investors and business partners”, including engaging in pump and dump schemes. The report stated that he’d been previously accused by former business associates of engaging in “scams” and “illegal business practices”, and alleged that he even threatened a process server with a gun. In addition, the report alleged that the company’s financials are less healthy than it has represented to investors, that it is likely violating its debt agreements, and, contrary to Geisler’s claim that Xponential has “never closed a store”, that there were many closed Xponential locations.

On this news, the price of Xponential Fitness stock plummeted by $9.39 a share, or 37.4%, to close at $15.72 on June 27, 2023.

