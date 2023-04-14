XWELL, Inc. to Announce 2022 Financial Results on Monday April 17 – XWELL (NASDA… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XWELL, Inc. XWEL (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced that it will release fiscal year 2022 financial results on Monday, April 17, 2023, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.



The Company encourages investors, and interested parties, to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-201-689-8263.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.xwell.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investors” tab and navigate to the “Events” link to access the webcast.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. XWEL is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresSpa®, Treat, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 35 locations in 15 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

XpresCheck is a provider of COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that…