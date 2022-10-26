Yeezy with out the Ye? Who’s new “sole” proprietor



New York

CNN Business

—



“When it starts to get crazy, then run away,” Kanye West once sang. Adidas followed his advice.

Where to start? After a social media uproar Adidas cut ties with Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West (and formerly known as a billionaire) joining the long list of brands that have separated themselves from the star after his antisemitic media tour.

In its statement, Adidas said that it would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

But scroll down, look at the last paragraph of the company’s announcement and you’ll find an intriguing sentence that is raising eyebrows in the industry (and seemed to come straight from Adidas’ legal team).

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing…