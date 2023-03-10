Yemen: UN reveals plan to salvage oil off stricken supertanker





CNN

—



The United Nations has released a plan to offload 1 million barrels of oil off a rusting supertanker that has been moored off the coast of Yemen for more than 30 years.

In an attempt to avert what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in history, a very large crude carrier was purchased by the UN to get the oil off the FSO Safer.

The 47-year-old tanker has not been maintained since 2015 because of the conflict in Yemen, the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner told a briefing on Thursday.

“A massive spill from the Safer would destroy pristine reefs, coastal mangroves and other sea life across the Red Sea, expose millions of people to highly polluted air, and cut off food, fuel and other life-saving supplies to Yemen, where 17 million people already need food aid,” the UN said on a website dedicated to the…