Yerbae to Showcase New Flavors at SproutsCon 2023 – Press Release

Yerbaé Brands Corp. YERBYERBF (“Yerbaé” or the “Company“), a plant-based energy beverage company, is excited to announce its participation in the Sprouts Farmers Market, SproutsCon 2023 event, to be held on August 21st in Dallas, Texas. This event will bring together hundreds of store managers, regional managers, and top executives at Sprouts Farmers Market, providing a unique platform for Yerbaé to introduce its two innovative new flavors: Classic Lemonade and Yuzu Lime.

Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy, caffeinated by Yerba Mate (Photo: Business Wire)

SproutsCon is an annual gathering that fosters collaboration and innovation within the natural and organic products industry. It offers an invaluable opportunity for emerging brands like Yerbaé to interact with key decision-makers and influencers in the retail space.

Yerbaé is dedicated to offering health-conscious consumers an alternative to traditional energy drinks by crafting plant-based beverages that provide a natural and sustained energy boost without compromising on taste or quality. With an increasing demand for healthier beverage options, Yerbaé has gained significant popularity for its refreshing and functional drinks that harness the power of natural ingredients.

During SproutsCon 2023, Yerbaé will be showcasing its latest additions to the product line, Classic Lemonade, and Yuzu Lime. Attendees will have the chance to sample the new flavors and experience the revitalizing effects of these plant-powered beverages firsthand.

“We are thrilled to be a part of SproutsCon 2023 and showcase our two new flavors to such an esteemed audience,” said Seth Smith, VP of National Sales at Yerbaé. “Our commitment to crafting plant-based energy drinks that deliver a clean and delicious source of energy has been well-received, and we are so appreciative for our partnership with…