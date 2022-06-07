Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad Debuts at RM0.285 on ACE Market – Benzinga – Press Release

IPO to raise RM37.27 million for expansion and upgrading of facilities

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad, an established manufacturer principally involved in the manufacturing of industrial brushes as well as trading of industrial hardware and machinery parts, was successfully listed today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad with an opening price of RM0.285 sen per share, compared with the initial public offering (IPO) price of RM0.28 sen per share.

Ms. Andrea Huong, Independent Non-Executive Director, Yew Lee; Ms. Lim See Tow; Mr. Andrew Yaw; Ms. Ang Poh Yee, COO & Executive Director; En. Mahdzir Bin Othman, Independent Non-Executive Chairman; Mr. Ang Lee Leong, Managing Director; Ms. Chee Wai Ying, Executive Director; Mr. Ang Lee Seng; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of Corporate Finance of M&A Securities; Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance; Mr. Woon Soon Fai, Financial Adviser of Eco Asia Capital Advisory[L-R]

Thanking the Securities Commission Malaysia, Bursa Securities, M&A Securities Sdn Bhd, Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd and other professionals involved in the IPO, Chairman of Yew Lee Encik Mahdzir Bin Othman said, “I am extremely grateful to share this wonderful moment with the investors, customers and suppliers who have supported our humble company since its inception in 2004 as an industrial brush manufacturer. We are overwhelmed by the positive response and are very pleased with our debut on the ACE Market today.”

The Company is raising RM37.27 million from the IPO exercise. From the IPO proceeds, RM10.9 million would be used for the purchase of additional machinery and equipment, RM7.3 million for the construction of a new warehouse facility and office building in Pusing, Perak, RM1.8 million for renovation of new office in Klang Selangor, RM8.9 million for the repayment of bank borrowings, RM4.57 million for working capital requirements and RM3.8 million for the listing…