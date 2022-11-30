Yew Lee Posts RM6.1 Million Revenue in 3Q – Press Release

Group to focus on diversifying customer base while improving manufacturing efficiency and expanding to overseas markets.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad, a manufacturer of industrial brushes as well as trading of industrial hardware and machinery parts, today announced that the Group recorded revenue of RM6.10 million for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022 (3Q FY2022).

Managing Director of Yew Lee, Mr. Ang Lee Leong

There are no comparisons on a year-over-year basis as the Group was listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 7 June 2022.

For the quarter under review, Yew Lee reported gross profit of RM2.12 million while registering profit before tax (PBT) of RM0.96 million and profit after tax of RM0.76 million. For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 (9M 2022), the Group registered RM24.35 million in revenue while recording a profit before tax of RM0.39 million and a loss after tax of RM0.41 million.

Manufacturing activities contributed RM3.84 million to total revenue while trading activities contributed RM2.27 million in 3Q FY2022.

Managing Director of Yew Lee, Mr. Ang Lee Leong said, “We continue to sustain and generate profit from our operations. It is worth noting that stripping the one-off listing expenses of RM2.70 million, the Group would have reported a 9M 2022 PBT of RM3.0 million.

“The Group’s immediate plans is to reduce its dependency on the rubber glove industry by seeking opportunities in the semiconductor, timber, glass and agriculture industries. We are encouraged by the political stability from the appointment of a new Prime Minister, and we hope that the new government will be supportive of the economy with sound policies and measures.”

“Besides diversifying our customer base, which will take time, the Group is also improving its manufacturing efficiency and automating manufacturing processes by acquiring additional automated machinery and equipment to support the…