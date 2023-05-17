Yida Gao Welcomes New CFO, Brandon Stahl, to Shima Capital – Press Release

The venture capital fund also adds new VP of Finance to the team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shima Capital, the web3 venture capital firm led by founder Yida Gao, is thrilled to announce Brandon Stahl as its new Chief Financial Officer. Stahl will also assume the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, and his appointment further strengthens the core team of leaders in place at the fund. Additionally, Stacey Santos joins as its VP of Finance.

Stahl, who joined Shima in January 2023, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in California and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, bringing nearly two decades of accounting and finance experience. He previously served as the Director of Accounting at Pacific Life Insurance Company where he built a back-office supporting private funds managed by Pacific Private Fund Advisors. Prior to this, he was the accounting manager for Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC, a multi-billion dollar real estate private equity investment platform based in Los Angeles. Stahl began his career as an auditor at PwC Los Angeles.

Mr. Stahl holds an M.Acc. in Accounting from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and Bachelor’s Degrees in Music and Business Administration with concentrations in Accounting and Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Santos joined Shima Capital in April 2023, bringing over a dozen years of accounting experience to Shima. Previously, she served as the Manager of Investment Accounting at Pacific Life Insurance Company. Ms. Santos has a BS in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to add Brandon and Stacey to our team,” said Yida Gao, who’s also Managing General Partner at Shima Capital. “Their combined experience is incalculable, and they’ve made a positive difference at Shima since day one.”

Stahl added, “I’m excited to join the team and build a top-tier investment firm in this exciting industry. Shima Capital is at the forefront…