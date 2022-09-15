Yorkshire: Andrew Gale & Richard Pyrah agree compensation after ‘unfair’ sackings

Gale played for Yorkshire between 2004 and 2016 before becoming head coach

Yorkshire have agreed compensation with former coach Andrew Gale and ex-bowling coach Richard Pyrah following their sackings last year.

Gale, 38, spent his entire playing career at Yorkshire and was captain and coach during Rafiq’s time at the club.

The compensation package comes after Gale and Pyrah won a claim for unfair dismissal in June.

Former all-rounder Pyrah, 39, played for Yorkshire between 2004 and 2015 before joining the coaching staff.

A Yorkshire statement read: “On the 3rd December 2021 the Yorkshire County Cricket Club Limited took the decision to dismiss its coaching and medical staff.

“The club has acknowledged that its dismissals of that group of employees was procedurally unfair.

“After meaningful dialogue between the club and the legal advisers acting on behalf of Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah, the parties can confirm that acceptable terms of settlement have been reached.

“The financial terms of…