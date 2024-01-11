Yorkshire: Azeem Rafiq says Colin Graves’ anticipated return has led to racist abuse

Six ex-Yorkshire players were found to have used racist language, stemming from claims made by Azeem Rafiq (above)

Colin Graves’ expected return as Yorkshire chairman “empowers” racists, says former player Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire’s board has approved a takeover deal from a consortium led by Graves, 75, that members will likely vote in favour of on 2 February.

Graves’ previous spell was part of the period for which the club was fined for failing to address the systemic use of discriminatory or racist language.

“I’m broken,” said Rafiq, who revealed experiences of racism at the club.

“I’m struggling to understand how we’ve got here. It’s a mix of emotions – a lot of anger and frustration.”

Graves, who was chair of Yorkshire between 2012 and 2015, will return to the role if his takeover is approved.

He has previously denied knowledge of any racist behaviour during his time at the club but on Thursday apologised “personally and unreservedly” for the Yorkshire racism scandal.

Speaking to BBC…