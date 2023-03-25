Yorkshire: Baroness Tanni Gray-Thompson says membership have ‘sturdy’ candidates for chair function

Former chair Lord Patel oversaw extensive changes at Yorkshire after taking over amid the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s allegations

Yorkshire have a “really strong” shortlist of candidates to succeed Lord Patel as chair and hope to appoint someone “shortly”, says interim chair Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Patel stepped down following the club’s annual general meeting on Friday, with Grey-Thompson taking over until a replacement is found.

Former chairman Colin Graves has said is he interested in returning.

“We have to ensure there is an open, robust process,” said Grey-Thompson.

“That process has kicked in – we’re interviewing, the candidates are scored against a number of criteria and we’ve got to do it transparently.”

When asked about the possibility of Graves returning, Grey-Thompson told BBC Radio Leeds it was “not appropriate” to talk about “individual names within the candidate pool”.

Grey-Thompson, who won 11 Paralympic gold medals, added: “We’ve got a really strong shortlist. We’ve…