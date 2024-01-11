Yorkshire: Colin Graves apologises ‘personally and unreservedly’ for racism scandal

Graves originally pulled out of the running to be Yorkshire chair in June 2023

Colin Graves has apologised for the Yorkshire racism scandal as he looks set to return to power at the club.

A takeover deal from a consortium led by former chairman Graves has been approved by Yorkshire’s board and will be voted on by members on 2 February.

Graves’ previous spell was part of the period for which the club was fined for failing to address the systemic use of discriminatory or racist language.

“The mistakes must be acknowledged and acted upon,” said Graves.

Graves, who was chair of Yorkshire between 2012 and 2015, has previously denied knowledge of any racist behaviour during his time at the club.

He will return as chair if the takeover is approved by members.

In a statement released on Thursday, he added: “I apologise personally and unreservedly to anyone who experienced any form of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

“Discrimination or abuse based on race, ethnicity or any other protected…