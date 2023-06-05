Yorkshire: Colin Graves criticised by membership after pulling out of chair bid

Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves subsequently chaired the England and Wales Cricket Board

Yorkshire have criticised former chair Colin Graves after he withdrew his bid to return to the role.

The club are looking for a successor to Lord Patel after he stepped down in March, with Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson currently interim chair.

Graves, chair from 2012 to 2015, said he wanted to return to help sort out the financial difficulties after the racism scandal.

Yorkshire said at “no point” had Graves made a “tangible offer” to the board.

In a statement external-link confirming they had been notified of his withdrawal on Monday, the club said were are “disappointed” that Graves had done so “publicly”, with a letter reportedly sent to Grey-Thompson published in the Yorkshire Post. external-link

Yorkshire owe £14.9m to the Graves Trust, a major creditor of the club. Graves sits independent of the trust, which is overseen by professional trustees.

The county lost a significant number of…