Yorkshire: County facet’s board approves takeover by Colin Graves-led consortium

Yorkshire’s board has approved a controversial takeover for the cash-strapped club from a consortium headed up by former chairman Colin Graves.

It means a deal for the county from the 75-year-old, who was chair of Yorkshire from 2012-2015, has moved closer.

Graves’ time at Yorkshire was part of the period for which the club was fined for failing to address the systemic use of discriminatory or racist language.

The club’s members will now vote on whether to approve the takeover.

“The board of Yorkshire County Cricket Club has tonight agreed to recommend the loan agreement from Mr Colin Graves,” the club said in a statement.

“The club will be sending a notice to members tomorrow [Thursday, 11 January] ahead of an EGM [extraordinary general meeting] which will outline the details of the offer as well as the resolutions and rule changes that are required to be ratified by members at the EGM.”

Graves has denied knowledge of any racist behaviour during his time at the club.

However, he was…