Yorkshire cricket: Baroness Tanni Gray-Thompson appointed Yorkshire co-chair

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson joined the Yorkshire board in a non-executive role in May 2022

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been appointed co-chair of Yorkshire until Lord Patel stands down in March.

Grey-Thompson, who is a non-executive director at Headingley, will then serve as the county’s interim chair until a replacement is appointed.

Yorkshire said external-link they “will be working with a leading international executive search firm to conduct a fair, thorough and robust recruitment process”.

Lord Patel announced he would be leaving his role earlier this month.

Patel, 62, was appointed in November 2021 after Roger Hutton resigned over the club’s response to the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq said in 2020 that abuse at the club had left him close to taking his own life.

Grey-Thompson, who won 11 Paralympic gold medals, joined Yorkshire’s board in May 2022.

“I am grateful to the Board, and in particular Baroness Grey-Thompson for agreeing to be part of a…