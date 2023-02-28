Yorkshire cricket racism listening to begins: Michael Vaughan, Azeem Rafiq & all it is advisable to know

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq is due to appear in person to give evidence at this week’s disciplinary hearing

The racism scandal that has engulfed Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the English game since 2020 will come to a head over the coming days.

More than two and a half years have passed since former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq first made claims of racism at Yorkshire, later calling English cricket “institutionally racist”.

On Wednesday, a long-awaited Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) hearing will begin in London and run until 9 March.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is due to happen?

A panel will hear disciplinary proceedings brought against Yorkshire and seven individuals who were all charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with bringing the game into disrepute.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is set to be the only charged individual to appear in person following a number of withdrawals from the disciplinary process.

Matthew Hoggard, Tim…