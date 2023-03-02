Yorkshire cricket racism listening to: Rafiq ‘clearly’ recollects alleged Vaughan remark

Azeem Rafiq arrives at the hearing on Thursday

Azeem Rafiq says he “clearly” recalls Michael Vaughan making an alleged racist comment in 2009 despite discrepancies in his evidence.

Ex-England captain Vaughan is accused of saying “there’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that” to Rafiq and three other Asian players at Yorkshire before a T20 match.

At a hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire on Thursday, the cross-examination of Rafiq by Vaughan’s lawyer focused on why the claim appeared with different wording in other statements.

Rafiq told an independent investigation commissioned by Yorkshire that Vaughan had said: “There’s too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

When asked by Vaughan’s lawyer Christopher Stoner KC why there is a discrepancy, Rafiq said: “I don’t have an explanation at all.”

He added it was a “clear mistake” in his statement and interview with law firm Squire Patton Boggs during the initial investigation and that he takes “full…