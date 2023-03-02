Yorkshire cricket racism listening to: Rafiq ‘clearly’ recollects alleged Vaughan remark

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Azeem Rafiq arrives at the hearing on Thursday


Azeem Rafiq says he “clearly” recalls Michael Vaughan making an alleged racist comment in 2009 despite discrepancies in his evidence.

Ex-England captain Vaughan is accused of saying “there’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that” to Rafiq and three other Asian players at Yorkshire before a T20 match.

At a hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire on Thursday, the cross-examination of Rafiq by Vaughan’s lawyer focused on why the claim appeared with different wording in other statements.

Rafiq told an independent investigation commissioned by Yorkshire that Vaughan had said: “There’s too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

When asked by Vaughan’s lawyer Christopher Stoner KC why there is a discrepancy, Rafiq said: “I don’t have an explanation at all.”

He added it was a “clear mistake” in his statement and interview with law firm Squire Patton Boggs during the initial investigation and that he takes “full…



