Yorkshire cricket racism listening to: Tim Bresnan ‘used racial slur’ in the direction of Azeem Rafiq’s sister

Azeem Rafiq and Tim Bresnan were team-mates at Yorkshire between 2008-2014 and 2016-18

Former England bowler Tim Bresnan used a racial slur towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister, a hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire has been told.

Rafiq claimed Bresnan used the term towards his sister Amna during a media day at Headingley in 2014.

Bresnan, who is not taking part in the process, denies the allegation.

The claim was part of the evidence heard on the first day of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) hearing into alleged racism at Yorkshire.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also set out their cases against former England bowler Matthew Hoggard and ex-Yorkshire coach John Blain, who have both withdrawn from proceedings.

The ECB will state its cases against former Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale and bowling coach Richard Pyrah, who will both not attend, on Thursday before moving on to former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is set to appear.

Rafiq said former Yorkshire…