Yorkshire: Darren Gough sure membership stay a draw for gamers regardless of relegation

Former England captain Joe Root (right) has already signed a contract extension to stay at Yorkshire

Darren Gough has insisted that Yorkshire will still be able to attract quality players to the club despite their relegation to Division Two.

But the interim managing director of cricket at Headingley is bullish about recruiting new talent.

“It won’t be a problem,” said Gough. “It’s Yorkshire County Cricket Club.”

The former England fast bowler told BBC Radio Leeds: “Agents are ringing me all the time about players who want to come and play for us.

“These are players who are already in Division One next year and I can’t talk to them yet because they are still under contract.”

Gough also pointed to the number of players who have signed new contracts in the last few months, including England players Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook, as proof of players’ commitment to Yorkshire despite their diminished red-ball status.

“Ten players have re-signed this year and not one of them has got a…