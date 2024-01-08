Yorkshire defends strategy of discovering new backers after criticism of Colin Graves’ potential return

Graves originally pulled out of the running to be Yorkshire chair in June 2023

Yorkshire has defended its process in finding new backers after claims Colin Graves’ return would “undermine the progress” made in tackling racism.

He is in talks about a takeover, which charity Sporting Equals says would “make a mockery” of victims of racism.

Yorkshire said “no stone has been left unturned” in a “rigorous process”.

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club and agents acting on our behalf have met with over 350 interested parties to work through the validity of each and every genuine offer to refinance the club,” a statement said.

“No stone has been left unturned and a thorough and rigorous process has been conducted by the board to ensure the club stays operational for the benefit of its members, creditors and employees.

“We refute any assertion to the contrary.”

Graves, who was also chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) between 2015 and 2020, said no racism allegations were raised to him…